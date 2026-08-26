Visakhapatnam Teacher Arrested Over Death of 6-Year-Old Student

The teacher of the school in the One Town area of Visakhapatnam was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of a 6-year-old student on August 20. The student, Pranay Tej, collapsed and died after the teacher allegedly scolded and slapped him for not completing his homework.

Blaming the teacher for the boy’s death, his parents, relatives, and locals staged protests demanding action against the teacher. Taking a serious view of the incident, the government constituted a three-member committee to probe the events that led to the boy’s death.

The committee conducted an inquiry over two days, on August 24 and 25. The teacher, who had already been suspended, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody when produced in court.

Also read: Students take out rally against drug abuse