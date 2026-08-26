VPA Backs Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital with CSR Grant

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has sanctioned Rs. 46.42 lakh for implementation of the project titled ‘Financial assistance for providing a 500 KVA generator’ to ensure uninterrupted eye care services at Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital at Naiduthota in Visakhapatnam. The financial support will enable procurement and installation of a 500 KVA generator, ensuring uninterrupted power supply for critical diagnostic, surgical, and patient care services at the hospital.

As part of the project implementation, an order releasing the first instalment of 50 per cent of the sanctioned amount (Rs. 23.21 lakh) was handed over by M. Sankar Babu, secretary, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, to K. Bangar Raju, Deputy General Manager (PR, Corporate Relations & Liaison), Sankar Foundation, on Wednesday.

A. Krishna Kumar, Managing Trustee & CEO, Sankar Foundation, expressed gratitude to Jasmeet Singh Bindra, Chairman, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, for the generous support. He stated that the assistance would significantly strengthen the hospital’s infrastructure and ensure the continuity of essential eye care services.

Also read: Sankar Foundation: A hospital in Vizag making eye care affordable for all