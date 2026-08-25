AU Students Celebrate National Space Day with Rocket Model

Students of the Department of Geo-Engineering, Andhra University, showcased an educational rocket and space ground-station model to mark National Space Day. The innovative model was designed to create awareness among students and visitors about India’s space missions, satellite technology and the role of ground stations in supporting space activities.

Celebrated under the aegis of the student society Urvikrithi, the event brought together around 150 students to commemorate India’s achievements in space science and highlight the growing importance of geo-informatics and space technologies. Jagadeeswara Rao, Head of the Department, spoke about India’s major achievements in space exploration. He highlighted the increasing significance of geo-informatics, satellite data and mapping of natural and cultural resources in support of India’s space programmes.

Jagadeeswara Rao said: “National Space Day is a reminder of India’s remarkable strides in space science, which play a key role in supporting these achievements through diversified satellite data”. A specially designed National Space Day poster was also presented during the programme, highlighting the significance of the occasion, important milestones in India’s space journey, and the role of GIS in space science.

The department also launched yearlong activities, particularly World Space Week (WSW) 2026, to be organised by the Urvikrithi Student Club. The celebration reflected students’ enthusiasm for space science, satellite technology and geospatial applications, while reinforcing the commitment of the Department of Geo-Engineering and Urvikrithi to supporting the ISRS and OSGeo Visakhapatnam chapters in creating interest among younger generations.

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