CISF to Fully Exit RINL Vizag Steel Plant by November 2026

In a major development affecting critical public-sector infrastructure, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reportedly approved the complete withdrawal of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate arm of the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP).

According to official communications from the CISF Directorate General in New Delhi, the pullback will affect 1,329 sanctioned posts: 1,033 in the security wing and 298 in the fire wing. The directive follows the MHA clearance on August 18, 2026, invoking Section 14(2) of the CISF Act, and sets a strict three-month notice period, fixing the final pull-out deadline at November 17, 2026.

Clearance:

The Central directive instructs the force’s South Sector headquarters in Chennai and local unit commandants to recover all pending financial dues from the plant management before the exit.

After withdrawal, the sector Inspector General must submit a formal compliance report and a “No-Dues Certificate” so the MHA can process the permanent abolition of the unit’s sanctioned posts once the withdrawal is complete.

While digital copies of the directive have rapidly circulated across media platforms, social media and employee circles, triggering widespread discussions among trade unions, a senior RINL official confirmed that management is aware of the circulated letter. Still, the hard copy has not yet reached the corporate office.

The impending exit of the Central paramilitary force from the core industrial complex has raised immediate questions about the plant’s future security architecture, which has seen phased reductions in Central force deployment in recent years.

Also read: BRICS meet calls for youth cooperation

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.