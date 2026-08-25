Collector Calls for Wider Awareness on Eye Donation

District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore has called for wider awareness about eye donation. Speaking after releasing a poster on the 42nd National Eye Donation Fortnight, to be held from August 25 to September 8, at the Collectorate on Monday, Abhishikth Kishore said people should be made aware of eye donation.

“Eye donation by a person after death helps two others get their sight back,” said the Collector, directing the officials concerned to organise awareness programmes during the fortnight to encourage people to come forward for voluntary eye donation. Those who intend to donate their eyes should inform their family members in advance to make the donation process easier, the Collector said.

District Revenue Officer M. Visveswaranaidu, Superintendent of Government Regional Eye Hospital Meenakshi, DM&HO Jagadeeswara Rao, NTR Medical Services Coordinator Apparao, medical and health department officials, representatives from eye donation organisations, and others participated.

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