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Now Reading: Army recruitment rally in Vizag from September 3

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    Army recruitment rally in Vizag from September 3

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Army recruitment rally in Vizag from September 3

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam10 hours ago

Army Recruitment Rally in Visakhapatnam from September 3 to 20

An army recruitment rally will be held in Visakhapatnam from September 3 to 20. Over 10,350 candidates who cleared the written test will attend, according to District Collector Abhishikth Kishore.

The recruitment rally will be conducted at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in the city.

The Collector has directed the officials concerned to make the necessary arrangements for the rally.

Also read: Collector focuses on Bay City project

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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