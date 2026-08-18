Army Recruitment Rally in Visakhapatnam from September 3 to 20

An army recruitment rally will be held in Visakhapatnam from September 3 to 20. Over 10,350 candidates who cleared the written test will attend, according to District Collector Abhishikth Kishore.

The recruitment rally will be conducted at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in the city.

The Collector has directed the officials concerned to make the necessary arrangements for the rally.

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