Startup Culture: Vizagites Share Their Experience

If we had to broadly divide the growing fervour of startup culture in Vizag, we could split it into two camps: on one side, the tech bros with grand ambitions and jargon-heavy lingo that’s hard for the layman to comprehend; on the other, the corporate employee, with goals just as lofty, climbing the corporate ladder in true Gen Z style. This article explores the latter; read on to understand the practical experiences shared by Vizagites who have navigated the startup culture, in response to questions raised by Yo! Vizag.

Note: The interviewees of this article have chosen to remain anonymous.

Growth is quick, but is it rewarding?

While it’s true that growth in startups comes quicker than in established companies, arriving at a place where such growth is actually rewarded is an equally uphill task. Capable employees are noticed fast, and additional responsibilities follow soon after. But that recognition can be a double-edged sword: it becomes a defining factor in how a career eventually pans out, tipping either toward burnout or toward that rare employee who tackles every corporate challenge like Saitama (anime reference, for the uninitiated).

Talk about accountability: management vs. employees

One Vizagite found management in startups to be “either hyper-involved or not present. In a word: inconsistent.” They pointed out that “management can sometimes be the founder themselves, whose time isn’t singularly focused, which often leaves employees to make impactful decisions without the necessary backing, only for the management to step in at the last moment and change your work.”

Another had a different experience, describing a point where you become the point of contact across departments which comes with the full weight of the decision-making and its consequences. Since startup teams tend to be smaller, performance, good or bad, stays highly visible.

What makes it different from working in an established company in the market?

For one respondent, an established company still carries more social weight on a resume, along with a more structured hierarchy and training. But startups win on flexibility, and leave room to experiment.

The other response talked about the trade-offs: startups may offer better perks, but they lack the organisational scaffolding of established companies. Policies shift with the company’s needs, which can work against employees who don’t play their cards right. And because startups depend so heavily on goodwill, they can’t absorb escalations the way bigger companies can.

What is the most frustrating part of working at startups?

One respondent pointed to the unpredictability of workload and the casual work atmosphere, alongside the fact that pay is often considerably lower.

The other zeroed in on uncertainty. “Startup employees quietly bear the brunt of stringent performance reviews”, as hire-and-fire culture has become something of a startup signature.

What do you have to say about workplace boundaries in startups?

One respondent welcomes the relaxed dynamics, “It’s easy to go from professional coworkers to casual acquaintances in startups as it makes my coworkers human and my work pleasant and collaborative”.

The other pointed out that it depends entirely on the organisation and the culture the founders set, which trickles down through middle management to employees. They noted that, “Gen Z has inadvertently succeeded in maintaining professional boundaries, but the real question is whether management respects those boundaries, or whether employees eventually have to compromise and give in to unhealthy practices”.

Do you think startups are worth sticking around for in the long term?

One respondent wasn’t sure startups are worth the long haul, but agreed they’re valuable for experience.

The other acknowledged that the experience hugely depends on colleagues, managers, departments, and the nature of the work which decides how it plays out.

What do you think people should know before working for a startup?

As exciting as startup culture may seem, one piece of advice stood out: don’t place any organisation on a pedestal. There’s a difference between getting excited about the work and getting overly attached to the company, and leaning too far into the latter sets you up for disappointment. Set realistic goals, and check whether the work actually aligns with where you see yourself going. Accept that training won’t be linear and that self-learning carries real weight. Stay receptive to feedback, but take only what’s useful. And remember, people can be difficult anywhere, irrespective of the company. Speak up when something feels off, and always, always document your contributions.

Also read: Things You’ll Relate To If You’re a Remote Worker in Vizag: A Rant

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