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Now Reading: Cruise travel to Mukkam near Bhogapuram mooted

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    Cruise travel to Mukkam near Bhogapuram mooted

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Cruise travel to Mukkam near Bhogapuram mooted

Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates2 hours ago

Cruise Service to Bhogapuram Airport via Mukkam Mooted
Air travellers say the journey from the city to Bhogapuram Airport takes too long, prompting authorities to explore faster options that avoid traffic congestion. Sea travel is among the alternatives under active consideration. It has been mooted to run cruises from Visakhapatnam to Mukkam, a beach close to Bhogapuram. District authorities opined that besides ferrying air travellers, the service would also attract tourists to the tiny village.
Domestic and foreign cruises currently call at the Visakhapatnam Port Cruise Terminal. The proposal would extend cruise tourism from Visakhapatnam to Mukkam via Sagarnagar. Two jetties are planned at Mukkam, in Sagarnagar and Bhogapuram mandals.
At present, the RTC operates 20 electric buses from the city to Bhogapuram Airport for a hassle-free journey, with fares ranging from Rs. 100 to Rs. 400. Despite road widening and the laying of new roads, traffic congestion sometimes causes delays, forcing travellers to look for alternatives.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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