RTC Bus Catches Fire Near Peda Waltair Depot in Vizag

An RTC bus parked outside the depot at Peda Waltair in Vizag caught fire on Saturday morning. According to reports, the bus, carrying passengers from Nellore, reached Vizag. It was parked outside the depot after all passengers got down. The parked bus suddenly caught fire, and the flames spread within minutes, completely destroying the vehicle. The accident occurred while the bus was empty, and a major mishap was averted.

The locals, who noticed the bus on fire, immediately informed the police and the fire department. The fire brigade personnel who reached the spot controlled the fire. Senior officials from the RTC and the police inspected the spot. The police and RTC technical department officials are investigating whether the fire broke out due to a short-circuit or some other technical fault. The officials and passengers heaved a sigh of relief as no one was injured in the incident.

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