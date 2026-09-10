Visakhapatnam Steps Up Fight Against Air Pollution

Visakhapatnam has been suffering from air pollution for several months. There are many sources of this, such as coal dust, construction activity, diesel emissions, and more. The mornings in the city are marked by thick layers of pollutants in the air. The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), the district administration, and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are working to improve efforts to minimise air pollution in the city.

On September 7, the state Pollution Control Board, along with GVMC, marked the day ‘Swachh Vayu Diwas or Clean Air for Blue Skies’, holding a Green Walkathon along Beach Road. Discussions were held after the event with industry representatives, officials, environmentalists, NGOs, and other stakeholders regarding the growing concern over air pollution in Visakhapatnam.

Experts also suggest promoting solar energy, electric and CNG vehicles to control vehicle emissions, improve green cover, and mechanise port operations. They also called for stronger air-quality monitoring, proper calibration of pollution-control equipment, action against truck overloading, and better dust-control measures at schools and other vulnerable locations.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Citizens’ Forum has submitted a detailed memorandum, seeking an Integrated Air Pollution Action Plan for the city. The Forum secretary, Captain N Vishwanathan, stated that the city’s industrial and port growth should go hand in hand with protecting residents’ health.

The memorandum has requested the best-recognized practices, such as covered conveyors, tighter vehicle controls, and better stockpile management, along with reports and solutions to curb pollution.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority has added a three-station air quality monitoring network at Port Stadium in Akkayapalem, Harbor Park in Pandurangapuram, and the Oil Berths in Malkapuram. This proposal is backed by a 10-year Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract after a six-month trial run. The officials also announced that further measures will be taken to increase the green cover within the port premises and control dust pollution.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg explained the corporation’s efforts to ensure proper management of construction and demolition waste. The corporation will also conduct regular workshops with stakeholders to tackle environmental concerns and find solutions.

The APSRTC Visakhapatnam General Manager, Appala Naidu, stated that the number of electric buses will be increased as part of measures to control vehicular emissions.

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