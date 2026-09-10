Kopparapu Kavula Kalapeetham Marks 24th Anniversary

Renowned spiritual orator Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma received the prestigious Kopparapu Poets National Talent Award-2026 at a function held at Kalabharathi auditorium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night. The award presentation marked the 24th-anniversary celebrations of the Kopparapu Kavula Kalapeetham. The awards were presented by distinguished guests, including Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice B. Krishna Mohan, retired Judge Justice Durga Prasad, Acharya Viswanatha Gopalakrishna Sastry, Acharya Tadepalli Patanjali Sastry, and renowned US-based cardiologist Alla Srinivasa Reddy.

Acharya Betavolu Rama Brahmam presided over the event. Machavaram Venkata Chenchurama Maruti Subbaraya Sarma (MaSarma), the founding president of the ‘Kopparapu Kavula Kalapeetham’, delivered the presidential address detailing how these grand annual festivals honor the divine memory of the Kopparapu Brothers (Kopparapu Venkata Subbaraya Kavi: 1885-1932; Kopparapu Venkata Ramana Kavi: 1887-1942).

The pioneers and supreme masters of the unique Telugu literary art form known as ‘Avadhanam’ have been celebrated with great distinction across the Telugu states for the past 24 years. He highlighted that, alongside the special occasion of the book launch of ‘Shatavadhana Soundaryam ‘ (authored by the Kopparapu Brothers), Dr. Alla Srinivasa Reddy’s visit to receive the first copy stood as a testament to his noble nature. Before the main event, the proceedings featured a delightful musical treat.

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