Vizag Set to Host 41st IATO Conference from September 10 to 13

Vizag is all set to host the 41st annual conference of the Indian Association of Tour Operators or IATO from September 10 to 13. Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be inaugurating the three-day meet, being organised with the theme ‘India-the world’s next tourism opportunity’, at the Novotel hotel at 5 PM.

Giving details of the conference, State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said that over 1,000 representatives from the tourism sector, tour operators and entrepreneurs would take part in the meeting. To encourage tour operators, hoteliers and tourism partners, the State government initiated several measures, the Minister said. Pointing out that the tourism sector had been given industry status, Durgesh claimed it attracted investments of Rs 20,000 crore in the last two years.

The Minister further said that it was planned to organise ‘Godavari pushkarams’ on the lines of Kumbhmela. On the Rushikonda buildings, the Minister said the Cabinet sub-committee submitted its report to the Chief Minister favouring its use for the hospitality sector. He also revealed the government’s plans on homestays, tourism corridors and pilgrim tourism.

Meanwhile, Joint Collector Gobbilla Vidyadhari has instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the IATO conference in Vizag. She held a review meeting with officials of various departments at the Collectorate meeting hall on Wednesday evening. She said a cleanliness drive would be organised on Beach Road and advised that special arrangements be made in view of Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, State Minister Kandula Durgesh, and others being present at the inaugural ceremony in the evening.

She suggested that special attention be paid to issues such as police security, fire safety, power supply, electrical safety, and food safety.

Also read: Govt. committed to making Vizag a global tourist destination: MLA