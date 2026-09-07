Vizag to Become a Global Tourist Destination, Says MLA

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas has said the alliance government is keen on making Visakhapatnam a global tourist destination. Participating in the inauguration of Sea Breeze Hotels and Resorts near the ISKCON temple on Monday, he said infrastructure development, hotels and resorts in the tourism sector would create large-scale job opportunities for the local youth.

He said the number of domestic and international tourists coming to Visakhapatnam would further go up with the expansion of tourism facilities in Rushikonda and the surrounding areas. He said that if the tourism sector develops, local businesses would also flourish along with the hotel, transportation, food and service sectors.

“The tourism sector plays a key role in the development of Visakhapatnam. The goal of the coalition government is to further develop Visakhapatnam by encouraging investments and providing employment to the locals,” said the MLA.

Managers of Sea Breeze Hotels and Resorts, people’s representatives, businessmen and others participated in the programme.