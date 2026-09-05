Visakhapatnam Range Wins Overall Title at AP Police Sports

The Visakhapatnam range has emerged as the overall champion in both men’s and women’s categories in the AP State Police Sports and Games Meet 2026. The four-day meet concluded at Mangalagiri, with over 1,900 police personnel from various wings taking part. The Eagle wing bagged the majority of medals, a total of 38, including 10 gold and 16 silver.

Harish Gupta, DGP, who presented medals to the winners, said that AP Police Academy would be set up soon to train the police personnel in different sports and games. All the required infrastructure would be made available at the academy to prepare police personnel to shine at the national level.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated his Chief Security Officer Madhusudhana Rao on securing several medals in the meet.