A student who was preparing for NEET allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam on Friday. According to police, the student, Rupesh (19), son of Ramesh and Srilakshmi, residents of Anakapalle, joined an institution in Gajuwaka for long-term NEET coaching. The student, who went to the third floor to pay the tuition fee, jumped off the building.

Rupesh, who was critically injured, was rushed to a hospital in Gajuwaka, where he died while undergoing treatment in the evening. His co-students at the centre said he was seen in a state of depression while going to pay the fee. An empty strip of tablets used for fits was found in his bag.

It is learnt that the youth took the extreme step due to severe mental stress. According to the police, he searched social media to learn the methods of committing suicide before resorting to the act.

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