Sankar Foundation Honours Legacy on Founder's Day

Sankar Foundation in the city celebrated its Founder’s Day, commemorating the 95th birth anniversary of its founder, Atmakuri Sankar Rao, on Wednesday. The event brought together eminent corporate leaders, longstanding partners, trustees, doctors, and employees, who lauded the organisation’s pioneering contribution to eliminating avoidable blindness and providing quality eye care services to society.

Addressing the gathering, M. Ramdas, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Sankar Foundation, the chief guest, called on employees to strive for greater achievements and reach new heights of excellence. He emphasised the importance of adopting best practices, maintaining the highest ethical standards, and fostering a strong culture of teamwork and professionalism to remain competitive in the evolving healthcare sector. He urged staff to work collectively to realise the foundation’s vision of sustainable growth and service excellence.

Ramdas was felicitated on the occasion. Krishna Kumar, Managing Trustee & CEO, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the corporate partners and supporters whose continued encouragement significantly contributed to the foundation’s remarkable journey in eye care. He congratulated the doctors, paramedical staff, outreach teams, and employees for achieving notable progress in clinical services and hospital operations, further strengthening Sankar Foundation’s reputation as a leading institution in ophthalmic care.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu