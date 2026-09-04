Vizag to Host IATO Conference, AP Partners Get Discounts

The 41st annual conference of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) will be held in Visakhapatnam from September 10 to 12, according to State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh.

The state tourism sector will receive concessions on IATO membership and registration fees.

“Andhra Pradesh partners will get a complete exemption from the Rs 10,000 IATO entry fee, while a registration fee of Rs 3,000 will be collected against Rs 8,500,” said the Minister.

The Minister has called on state tourism representatives to avail of the concession offer.

Eligible local tourism representatives are advised to apply online through the IATO official portal https://iato.in/Register/form without paying any initial entry fee.

Durgesh has reiterated that the coalition government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is committed to making Andhra Pradesh a leading tourism hub in the country.

Read also: Single window to accord permissions for Ganesh pandals

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu