Vizag Ganesh Pandal Organisers Get Online Portal Boost

With Ganesh Chaturthi fast approaching, various organisations and residents’ associations in the city have begun preparations to celebrate the occasion on a large scale. To help festival organisers obtain permission to set up pandals in a hassle-free manner, the Andhra Pradesh police, as in the previous year, has introduced a statewide online single-window portal for approval.

Organisers can apply online through the portal, www.ganeshutsav.net, for clearance from all concerned departments, including police, fire services, municipal administration, electricity, and revenue.

According to officials, the initiative makes the process faster, transparent, and easier for organisers.

The online system reduces paperwork, and organisers need not approach multiple government offices for approval.

Also read: Decks cleared for delimitation of GVMC wards

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu