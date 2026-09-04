AP Municipal Corporations to Get New Wards by September 14

The Director of Municipal Administration has released the schedule for delimitation of wards in municipal corporations in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the government has ordered corporations to submit proposals immediately (on September 4 itself).

Under the schedule, the government will receive objections to the proposals from September 5 to 11 and submit them to the Directorate of Municipal Administration on September 12.

The delimitation of wards will be completed and announced on September 13.

The list will be published in the AP Gazette on September 14.

Orders have been issued to the GVMC, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Tirupati, Kadapa, Eluru, Anantapur, Ongole, Chittoor and Machilipatnam corporations.

The municipal administration began the work immediately after the High Court allowed the corporations to proceed with ward delimitation. It dismissed the petition challenging the ward delimitation during the SIR process.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu