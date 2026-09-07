Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Kicks Off with Nagarjuna

After successfully facing the ‘Agnipareeksha’, Shiva Srishti Vyakaranam of Visakhapatnam stepped into the fun house of Bigg Boss Telugu season 10, a popular reality show, which was off to a colourful start on Sunday night. Well-known as a model, actress, and TEDx speaker, Srishti was also crowned Miss Asia Pacific in 2016 and Femina Miss India Andhra Pradesh in 2017.

The other contestants of the much-awaited show are: Debjani (Bengali actress), Trigun (actor), Jhansi (singer), Sudhir Reddy (YouTuber), Aman (commoner), Chaitra Rao (actress), Ramprasad (Jabardasth comedian), Shalini (commoner), Vamsi (actor), Naresh (Jabardasth comedian), Charan (commoner), Krishnudu (actor), Varshini (anchor), Rohith (commoner), and Mukesh (actor).

With hero Nagarjuna returning to host the show for the eighth consecutive time, the premiere episode of Season 10 was telecast on Sunday night on Star Maa and JioHotstar.