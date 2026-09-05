Undoubtedly, the scene for Vizag social clubs is changing, but at a glacial pace. While we ponder and wait, we cannot help but notice the budding and thriving communities in other parts of the country. Comparison may be a thief of joy, but we still like to imagine the endless possibilities of all that could be. So, we went ahead and put together a list of social clubs in our beloved coastal city’s distant counterpart, Mumbai. Because what screams innovation better than the City of Dreams?

The Social Clubs Vizag Didn’t Know It Was Missing

1. More musical clubs like Sofar Sounds and Music Jammin

Vizagites have an everlasting love for music running through their veins, but rarely do they act on their passion. Ask any Vizagite about their dedication to music, and they might tell you they measure distance in songs, hum tunes as a coping mechanism, and vibe to whatever the auto bhaiya happens to be playing. There are a handful of jamming sessions, such as Vizag Jam Hub and Band Melodrive, but many people are still unaware of these events.

Sofar Sounds in Mumbai, on the other hand, hosts secret, intimate gigs in unique locations across the city. The music takes centre stage, with carefully curated audiences that give performers the space and attention they deserve. Similarly, Music Jammin provides budding musicians with a safe space to perform, collaborate, and hone their craft.

2. A little something for the cinephiles, like Shamiana Short Film Club

For a city filled with movie buffs, Vizag’s clubbing scene is surprisingly sparse. Vizag Cinephiles is an active community that promotes independent, classic, and world cinema through free public screenings held regularly. The screenings are followed by discussions around social themes, encouraging critical thinking while appreciating cinema as an art form.

Shamiana Short Film Club, meanwhile, is Asia’s largest and India’s first dedicated short film club, with chapters across several cities, including Mumbai. Founded by Cyrus Dastur, the club showcases national and international short films, documentaries, and video art. With so many movie buffs and a rising number of socially conscious youth in the city, we could use more such film clubs here!

3. A club to meet and eat, like Pet Pujaris!

Pet Pujaris is dedicated to one of the easiest ways to bring people together: food. The group meets twice a month, exploring everything from luxurious fine dining to street food.

Vizag does not have anything quite like it yet. But imagine replacing the usual scrolling and endless restaurant searches with actual conversations, new faces, and a community built around a shared love for food. It might just be the change of scenery we need.

4. Clubs like ‘Let’s Get Lost’ for the travel enthusiasts

We have all made travel lists and browsed endless itineraries, waiting for that mythical moment when work, personal life, and finances magically fall into place. Some remain optimistic about fulfilling those travel dreams someday; for others, life simply gets in the way. Let’s Get Lost takes matters into its own hands, turning bucket lists into experiences and giving people a chance to actually go out and live the lives they keep planning.

What better way to romanticise life than by doing the things we always said we would? One can only hope such experiences find their way to Vizag too. A space for outdoorsy people to meet, plan, travel, and experience life, one moment at a time.

5. How about a space for mental health? ‘Belong’ does it well

Beyond professional therapy and counselling services, peer-led mental health support groups are hard to come by in Vizag. Belong in Mumbai, founded by psychologist Harsheen Kaur Vohra, brings people together through activity-based discussions, storytelling, poetry sessions, and games, with options to participate online or in person. More than anything, it is about creating a space without judgement, somewhere people can voice their thoughts, meet others, and simply feel less alone.

While we try our best not to be overly wishful, we still hope there comes a time when Vizag is home to the most wonderfully niche social clubs, places where people can find their tribe, pursue their passions, and, somewhere along the way, feel a little more at home in their own city.

Also read: The Soul of Vizag: What Makes This City Special

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