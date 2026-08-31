While commuting is tedious in itself, travelling by public transport, especially on APSRTC buses in Vizag, adds another layer to the daily grind. Whether you’re a student making your way to college, an employee praying you don’t end up late for login, or an occasional rider trying to get somewhere, we’re all in this together. Read on to embrace the relatable chaos!

Things Every APSRTC Commuter in Vizag Will Relate To

1. If I Run Any More, I’ll Go Back in Time and Beat Milkha Singh

Not everyone is great at managing time. Some of us are simply not morning people and would much rather ease into the day with a Starbucks, courtesy of Western media’s influence. But since that is rarely achievable, we settle for last-minute scrambling against time, traffic and destiny itself. With the kind of precision and planning required to catch a bus just before it leaves, perhaps we deserve a spot in athletics too.

2. The Staring Contest With the Bus Driver

One thing you don’t picture while hitting the snooze button is the driver’s smirk as the bus pulls away from the depot, leaving you behind by mere minutes or, even worse, seconds.

There is an entire conversation in that brief exchange of glances. You know you were late. The driver knows you were late. And now, you both know you’re going to be waiting for the next bus. The unspoken communication is nothing short of an aura-farming masterclass.

3. The Friendships Forged Along the Way

Once you become a regular commuter, you start noticing familiar faces. There’s the person who boards at the same stop, the one who somehow always ends up on the same bus, and the familiar faces you begin recognising without ever knowing their names.

Eventually, a nod, a smile or a quick “Is this bus going to…?” can turn into a tiny friendship. It may not be a grand bond, but seeing a familiar face can certainly make a long commute a little more bearable.

4. No One Signed Up for This Gym Membership

Whether you live on the outskirts of the city or have a long way to go, getting from one stop to another can feel like a workout in itself.

If you’re lucky enough to find a seat, congratulations. For everyone else, there’s standing, balancing, squeezing through crowds and occasionally bending in ways you didn’t know your body could. Forget the gym. Some of us are apparently getting our daily workout against our will.

5. Rain, Rain, Go Away

What’s more irritating than travelling in the rain? Getting on and off a bus while it’s pouring outside.

Picture this: you’re standing at a bus stop, already drenched, when you finally spot your bus approaching. You get excited, only to discover that getting on comes with its own surprise. Water collected on the roof comes cascading down just as you step inside. Now add a long journey to the equation, and all you can do is hope there are no more surprises waiting when you finally get off.

6. Ignorance Is Bliss

There are two possibilities when you’re surrounded by strangers on a bus. Either you become an audience member to the juiciest conversation of the day, or somehow, you end up becoming part of the story yourself. On quieter days, you might simply zone out. Then someone starts playing music, and depending on your mood, you either doze off, stare out of the window dramatically, or quietly enjoy the unexpected soundtrack.

7. Is It My Stop Yet?

No matter how long the journey is, there’s one universal feeling: the sudden happiness when your destination is finally near. You start preparing in advance, mentally rehearsing your exit strategy. Then comes the familiar routine of getting in line, squeezing past people and finally stepping out into the fresh air. Somehow, making it off the bus always feels like an achievement in itself.

And that’s what commuting on APSRTC buses is like. The journey may test your patience, punctuality and, occasionally, your ability to squeeze through a crowded doorway, but it also gives you plenty of moments to laugh about later. After all, these little mishaps and routines are what make the daily journey memorable. And if you’ve ever travelled on APSRTC buses in Vizag, chances are at least a few of these moments sound familiar.

Disclaimer: This article is intended purely as a light-hearted take on everyday commuting experiences and not to offend or hurt anyone. The views expressed here are solely of the author and not Yo! Vizag.

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