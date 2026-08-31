GVMC Gets Rs. 400 Crore Sanction for Infrastructure Development

The GVMC has received administrative sanction for the development of roads and related infrastructure with Rs. 400 crore. According to a statement issued by GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, the development project will be undertaken under the supervision of State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana and Principal Secretary to the Government S. Suresh Kumar.

As part of the project, about 205 km of gravel and Water Bound Macadam (WBM) roads in high and medium-density areas within the limits of GVMC will be developed into bituminous (BT)/cement concrete (CC) roads, along with end-to-end pavements and related infrastructure. Of the total Rs. 400 crore, Rs. 200 crore each will be provided from GVMC and VMRDA funds. While VMRDA will transfer its share of funds to GVMC, the works will be implemented by GVMC through the Deposit Contribution Works (DCW) method.

The development works will be undertaken in saturation mode, giving priority to the areas with high population density and infrastructure needs in the 10 zones, reorganised by the GVMC. The work will be carried out comprehensively in four sections: roads, central medians, central lighting and drains. A comprehensive field survey and preparation of estimates will be carried out in the areas where the work will be undertaken based on local needs and priorities, and an action plan will be prepared. The necessary process will be completed expeditiously, and implementation of the works will begin soon.

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