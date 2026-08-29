New Jansadharan specials trains announced from Visakhapatnam

In view of the increased passenger rush, South Coast Railway (SCoR) has decided to operate Jansadharan Special trains on the Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam and Visakhapatnam–Parvatipuram–Visakhapatnam routes. These unreserved special train services will add travel capacity and make travel more convenient for passengers.

Train No. 07215 Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada Jansadharan Special will operate for three trips from August 28 to August 30, 2026. The train will leave Visakhapatnam at 8:30 AM and arrive at Vijayawada at 4:00 PM on the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07216 Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam Jansadharan Special will leave Vijayawada at 7:00 PM and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 12:45 AM the following day.

The train will halt at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Narasingapalli, Tuni, Pithapuram, Samalkota, Anaparti, Dwarapudi, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu Junction, Tadepalligudem, Bhimadolu, Eluru and Nuzvid.

The service will comprise 12 coaches, including 10 General Class coaches and 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage Rakes.

Train No. 07268 Visakhapatnam–Parvatipuram Jansadharan Special will also operate for three trips from August 28 to August 30, 2026. The train will leave Visakhapatnam at 10:00 AM and arrive at Parvatipuram at 12:25 PM on the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07267 Parvatipuram–Visakhapatnam Jansadharan Special will depart Parvatipuram at 12:35 PM and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 4:00 PM on the same day.

The train will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Gajapatinagaram, Komatipalli, Donkinavalasa, Bobbili, Sitanagaram and Narasipuram Halt.

This service will comprise 12 coaches, including 10 General Class coaches and 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage Rakes.

Passengers are advised to use these additional Jansadharan Special trains from Visakhapatnam, introduced to meet increased passenger demand during this period.

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