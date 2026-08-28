Aim for a Fulfilling Career, City Police Commissioner Tells Students

City Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi has exhorted newly joined engineering students not to confine themselves to merely securing a job but to plan their four-year academic journey to build a fulfilling career. He has advised them to identify and set goals for various post-engineering avenues, including the public and private sectors, startups, higher education, research, civil services, engineering services, and MBA programmes.

Participating as the chief guest in the Orientation-Induction programme held at the AU Convention Centre for newly admitted engineering students at Andhra University on Friday, the City Police Commissioner said that students could stay ahead in a competitive world by understanding industry requirements from their first year itself and developing skills accordingly. He advised them to gain internship experience in relevant fields alongside their academic studies. He emphasized that, in addition to academic excellence, communication skills are crucial for a successful career.

He also noted that mastering the local language of the region where one intends to work, alongside English, would be highly beneficial. He advised students to develop an understanding of modern technologies to keep pace with the rapidly evolving technological landscape. He encouraged them to strengthen their resumes by pursuing quality online courses alongside their university education.

Rama Velpuri, a prominent technology expert and AU alumnus, advised students not to merely memorize the curriculum but to develop personal skills alongside a solid understanding of engineering fundamentals and technical knowledge. He recommended focusing primarily on time management, building strong foundations in mathematics and physics, developing skills relevant to changing technologies, and honing soft skills throughout their four-year academic journey. He also suggested dedicating at least two hours daily to uninterrupted study.

Vice-Chancellor G.P. Raja Sekhar said: “The university is being developed in a way that makes students proud of their choice to study at Andhra University. He mentioned that infrastructure projects such as student hostels, a mega mess, and a student activity center are underway. He noted that the renovation of hostel kitchens and dining areas has been completed, while other modernization works are in progress.