AP Chambers Business Expo 2026 to Be Held in Vizag Sept 11–13

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has announced that the federation will organise the AP Chambers Business Expo 2026 in Vizag from September 11 to 13. This event will bring together start-ups, MSMEs, government departments, investors, and industry leaders.

This three-day event will be held at the Gadiraju Palace on Beach Road and is expected to attract more than 180 exhibitors and feature more than 50,000 business visitors. The announcement for the AP Chamber Business Expo was made at a curtain-raiser programme at the federation’s headquarters in Vijayawada on Tuesday, August 25. The chief guest, AP Press Academy Chairman Alapati Suresh, launched the expo brochures.

AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao said the expo was being coordinated as a flagship stage for promoting industry, business collaboration, entrepreneurship, and trade. The event will offer a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, showcasing innovations, and strategic partnerships among businesses from Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states.

The event is also planned to feature several knowledge sessions with industry and business leaders, along with sector-specific seminars. Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment and MSME Shobha Karandlaje, Andhra Pradesh HRD, IT and Electronic Minister Nara Lokesh, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, and other senior bureaucrats are expected to participate in the sessions.

AP Chambers general secretary Subbarao Ravuri, treasurer S Akkaiah Naidu, and several board members participated in the curtain-raiser for the AP Chambers Business Expo 2026 which will be held in Vizag.

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