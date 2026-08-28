APSSDC Job Mela in Gajuwaka on August 29

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will be organising a mega job mela in the Gajuwaka constituency on August 29 from 9 AM to 5.30 PM, according to Visakhapatnam District Skill Development Officer N. Govanda Rao. As many as 75 leading national, international and multinational companies will participate in the job mela and select qualified candidates for different posts.

Those with qualifications of 10th standard, Intermediate, ITI, diploma, degree, B.Tech and other courses are eligible to attend the job mela. Candidates attending the job fair are advised to bring their biodata/resume, copies of their academic certificates, Aadhaar card, and passport-size photographs.

Those who wish to participate in the job fair should register by visiting https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/user-registration.

For more information, one can contact the following numbers:

9988853335, 8712655686, 8790118349, 8790117279, 8019589895, and 7893787028.

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