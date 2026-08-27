Sanjeevani Health to be Implemented Statewide from January 1

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials concerned to implement the ‘Sanjeevani’ project across the State from January 1.

Speaking at a high-level review meeting held at his Undavalli camp office, the Chief Minister said, “As the health project has been successful in Kuppam, where it is being implemented on an experimental basis, it should be expanded.”

He added that priority should be given to AI-based medical services and the maintenance of digital records while implementing the project.

Also read: GVMC plans big to make Vizag a healthy city

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