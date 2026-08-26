AP Junior Doctors End 16-Day Strike After High Court Order

Junior doctors in Andhra Pradesh called off their 16-day strike and resumed their duties on Wednesday following the High Court’s intervention. The court, while hearing a public interest litigation on the disruption of medical services in government hospitals, directed the striking junior doctors to resume duties. It also asked the government to look into the demands of the junior doctors and resolve them within two weeks.

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) met Medical and Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav and Health Secretary Veerapandian and informed them of the decision to withdraw the strike. The Minister told them that their issues had been brought to the notice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The Minister said that a decision would be taken after studying the stipend and other benefits offered in other states.

A high-level committee has been constituted to examine the stipend increase, the Minister added. The junior doctors launched the strike on August 12, demanding a hike in stipend. Medical services were badly affected in government hospitals during the strike period.

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