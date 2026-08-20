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Now Reading: Junior doctors reject 5 per cent stipend hike, continue stir

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    Junior doctors reject 5 per cent stipend hike, continue stir

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Junior doctors reject 5 per cent stipend hike, continue stir

Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates2 hours ago

Junior Doctors' Strike Continues as Govt Offers 5% Stipend Hike

With the ongoing strike by junior doctors crippling medical services in the State, the State government on Wednesday agreed to a 5 per cent increase in stipend. The government also announced a 3 per cent hike every year. However, the agitating junior doctors insisted on a 15 per cent increase in their stipend and decided to continue their strike. They sent letters to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, urging them to address their grievances.

In Visakhapatnam, the agitating junior doctors took out a rally on Beach Road in support of their demands. The rally was taken out from Kali Mata Temple to VUDA Park. Meanwhile, State Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav has appealed to junior doctors to end the strike and join duty.

Also read: Patients at KGH suffer as junior doctors step up their stir

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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