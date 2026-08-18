Junior Doctors' Strike Cripples KGH: Patients Face Hardship

The ongoing agitation by junior doctors has crippled services at KGH, putting patients in severe hardship. As part of the Statewide strike demanding a stipend hike, junior doctors at KGH have been skipping services.

The junior doctors, who launched a strike on August 12, stopped attending to general cases while exempting the emergency services. However, they stepped up their agitation on August 17 as the government has not given any assurance on their demand. They stopped attending to emergency cases, causing severe inconvenience to patients.

Services at ICUs and operating theaters are being badly affected after eight days of protests. Emergency wards, labor rooms, and intensive care units experience acute staff shortages. Outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective surgeries remain shut down. Senior faculty members have been deployed to manage critical care.