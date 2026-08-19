Skeletal remains found in Gajuwaka, Vizag suspected from cemetery

Panic gripped residents after four skeletal remains and nine skulls were recovered from heaps of sand dumped at Sheela Nagar Junction under Gajuwaka police station limits, Vizag on Tuesday.

Locals at a construction site along the Sheela Nagar-Sabbavaram road discovered the remains on Tuesday. Initially, they found two sets of skeletal remains and skulls, then found additional remains and skulls during further investigation. The remains had no decomposing smell and only had dried skin on the bones.

Locals say dumping construction debris and other waste at the site was common.

Police, led by South Zone ACP Srinivas Rao and Gajuwaka inspector Vasu Naidu, reached the spot after receiving the alert and began the investigation. They suspect the sand was dumped at the site in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police also suspect that the remains were dug from a Christian cemetery, because parts of coffins, pieces of clothing, and garlands were found at the site. They stated that an investigation will be done to identify the cemetery from which the remains were allegedly removed.

The skeletal remains were sent to KGH for postmortem. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

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