AP Cabinet Approves Direct Elections for Mayor and Chairperson

Chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, at its meeting on Tuesday, formally approved direct elections for the posts of municipal Mayor and Chairperson. Now, voters will directly elect the Mayor and Chairperson in their respective corporations and municipalities, unlike the earlier practice of indirect elections, in which corporators and councillors elected them.

In Visakhapatnam, a direct election for the Mayor’s post was held only once before. In 1987, D.V. Subba Rao of the TDP was directly elected by the people. Since then, all elections have been conducted through the indirect mode. Now, over 17 lakh voters within the corporation limits of Visakhapatnam will elect the Mayor in the polls, which are likely to be held later this year.

According to the Chief Minister, the move aims to ensure stable governance and prevent “camp politics”. In another key development, the Cabinet approved 34 per cent reservation for BCs in rural local body elections and 33.33 per cent in urban local body elections.