Bhavani Island: A Weekend Getaway From Vizag Worth Taking

For Vizagites looking to explore a different side of Andhra Pradesh without travelling too far, somewhere in the middle of the Krishna River lies Bhavani Island, one of Vijayawada’s well-known leisure destinations. If you’re looking for a weekend trip from Vizag that doesn’t require an elaborate itinerary, read on to check how Bhavani Island may be the perfect getaway.

What makes Bhavani Island worth it

Located upstream of the Prakasam Barrage and deemed one of the largest river islands in India, Bhavani Island occupies 133 acres and offers a change of pace from the bustle of Vijayawada. The city, often synonymous with the Kanaka Durga Temple, has plenty of tourist attractions, including caves, forts, markets, and towns known for their handlooms and toys. Bhavani Island, on the other hand, can best be described as a mellow river setting with verdant greenery.

The island has open spaces, gardens, cycling tracks, and children’s play areas for visitors to walk around and unwind. Depending on the facilities operating during your visit, there are also activities such as boating, fishing, ziplining, ATV rides, wall climbing, paintball, archery, and other adventure games. Additionally, if you time your visit right, the evening can be one of the more memorable parts of the trip. Bhavani Island is known for its laser show, which usually takes place around 6:30 pm. The show covers Vijayawada’s history, mythology, the freedom movement, and the city’s development through lights, fountains, and music.

Vijayawada itself has plenty to explore, particularly if this is your first visit. The Kanaka Durga Temple is one of the city’s best-known landmarks. You can also explore Undavalli Caves and other heritage and religious sites if you have more time. The idea is not to pack everything into one day. Instead, Bhavani Island can work as the slower part of your trip.

How to reach Bhavani Island from Vizag

The journey from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada is roughly 350 km by road. You have several options depending on how much time you have.

By train – For many Vizagites, the train may be the most convenient option. Trains connect Visakhapatnam with Vijayawada, with the fastest services (like the Vande Bharat Express) taking under 4 hours, while most others take around 5-6 hours. From Vijayawada Junction, you can take an auto or cab to Punnami Ghat, the boarding point for ferries to the island which is about 7.5 km away and takes under 30 minutes.

By bus – A bus journey generally takes longer than the train, around 7-8 hours, depending on traffic and the service you choose.

By car – If you’re travelling with friends or family, driving gives you more flexibility. The journey may take around six hours or slightly more.

So, if you’re looking for a change of scenery without planning an elaborate trip, perhaps it is time to follow the Krishna instead of the coastline.

Also read: Beyond Visakhapatnam: Pallam Island, A Quiet Oddity in the Godavari Delta

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