It’s that time of the week to update your watchlist! OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Zee 5, and more have slated many interesting titles. Some of these include the most ambitious television series from DC Comics Lanterns, a nail-biting Swedish crime thriller Blood Sacrifice, and the most anticipated installment of Outer Banks. Scroll down to explore the new OTT releases of the week that are worth looking out for!

New OTT releases slated for this week!

August 17

Lanterns

We all are aliens. It depends on which planet you are standing on. This is one of the posts from the official Instagram handle of DC, which summons the premise of this ambitious television series. The series will follow two characters- the recruit John Stewart and the Green Lantern legend Hal Jordan as they jointly investigate a murder on Earth.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

August 18

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 18

The longest running live action sitcom is back with a brand new season, with ten episodes. The characters should now navigating a new set of disasters including conspiracy theories, a wedding, workplace automation, a Renaissance faire, and a dead woman’s inheritance, and is loaded with star cameos.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Toy Story 5

The rest of the toy gang has faced many enemies in the past, but now they have to face the most challenging enemy of all time, a tablet named Lilypad ‘Lily’, who is stealing all of Bonnie’s attention and decides what is best for the child. Can playtime e

Streaming on: Available to rent or buy at Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, ZeePlex, BookMyShow Stream

August 19

Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing

A sequel to the 2022 documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, that examined the flawed design of the 737 Max which caused the death of 347 people. This follow-up showcases how the promises and reforms fell apart, exploring the corporate crisis and the system safety failures at Boeing.

Streaming on: Netflix

Blood Sacrifice

Following a 911 call to a summer house in archipelago, two police officers arrive to investigate. But the police officers are found dead, leading to the beginning of targeting and killing Stockholm’s police force. A tenacious Stockholm detective, Thomas Berg, is forced to join hands with his estranged father and a brilliant former detective, Alfred

Streaming on: Netflix

Here the Whole Time

This romantic comedy is based on Viktor Martin novel, telling the story of an introverted and insecure teenager, Felipe, who wants to spend a quiet summer. But this plan fails with the arrival of his long-time crush and neighbor, Caio, who moves in under the same roof for two weeks.

Streaming on: Netflix

August 20

Outer Banks season 5

This new season will focus on the grieving Pogues who has grieving the tragic death of JJ in Morocco. The Blue Crown is stolen and is desperate to avenge their best friend. To make this happen, the Pogues for an alliance that stands on rocky lands.

Streaming on: Netflix

S&X

Ichito Shimotori is a dedicated sex therapist at his family clinic, dealing with patients and their cases that they cannot discuss with anyone else. While Ichito handles each case with patience and no judgement, he carries his own anxieties regarding intimacy.

Streaming on: Netflix

August 21

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

Pavi is a social media influencer who is adamant and refuses to leave her home after marriage. Her husband, Elan, moves in with her, creating many hilarious instances of family chaos and clashes, while dealing with his demanding mother-in-law.

Streaming on: Netflix

Chennai Love Story

This Telugu romantic drama surrounds Nivedita, an IT professional nursing a broken heart after being abandoned by her fiancé on their wedding day. She moves to Chennai and gains an unusual flatmate, Steven, who is an optimistic orphan and an aspiring filmmaker. While the duo heal their trauma and begin to find love, a major twist puts them in a bind.

Streaming on: Sony LIV

Jana Nayagan

Vijay Thalapathi’s final movie before entering politics will finally grace the silver screen after a successful theaterical run. Clash of ideologies, one fights for the people, the other prospers through control. In the past, they shook the past. Years later, a child’s silent fear reignites the conflict.

Streaming on: Zee 5

With these new OTT releases scheduled for this week, you’ll never be bored. So, what are you waiting for? Gather your favourite snacks, clear your schedule, and start binge-watching now!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.