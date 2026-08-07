AP Cabinet Approves Facelift for Velampeta Slum

The Velampeta slum in Visakhapatnam is all set to get a facelift, as the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved the project at its Cabinet meeting held on Thursday. As many as 177 weaker-section families in the slum will benefit from the project. Under the project, three G+12 high-rise apartments will be built in design-build-finance-transfer mode in a period of 24 months, and the slum-dwellers will be shifted to new flats. Transfer of Development Rights will be provided in a 1:4 ratio.

There will be exemptions from specific municipal and development authority fees, and relaxations will be provided under the Andhra Pradesh Building Rules, 2017. The project has been designed in such a way that it carries a zero financial burden on state funds or the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Also read: EQ box to be shifted to SCoR headquarters

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu