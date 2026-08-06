Visakhapatnam Railway EQ Box Shifted to The Deck Building

The Emergency Quota (EQ) application box will be shifted from the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, Visakhapatnam, to ‘The Deck’ building, the headquarters of South Coast Railway, located at Siripuram Junction, with effect from August 7.

The Emergency Quota application box will be placed at the exit gate of ‘The Deck’ building, ground floor, enabling applicants to submit their Emergency Quota requests at the new location.

The timings for submission of Emergency Quota applications will continue as per the existing schedule.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu