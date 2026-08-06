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Now Reading: Two die in road accident near Bhimili

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    Two die in road accident near Bhimili

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Two die in road accident near Bhimili

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam3 hours ago

Fatal Road Accident in Visakhapatnam: Two Die in Bhimili

Two persons died in a road accident at Thimmapuram in Bheemili mandal of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

According to reports, the accident occurred when a motorbike lost control and hit a car and later a woman who was crossing the road.

While the pillion rider, Suri of Jami mandal in Visakhapatnam district, died on the spot, the woman, Krishnaveni of Thimmapuram, died while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Also read: Farewell to Visakhapatnam International Airport

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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