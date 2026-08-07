Heavy rains lash Visakhapatnam, bring relief from humid weather

Heavy rains lashed Visakhapatnam and surrounding areas on Thursday evening, disrupting normal life for daily commuters. The rains, however, have provided a much-needed respite from the hot and humid weather conditions in Vizag.

According to the Cyclone Warning Director, PLN Murthy, the highest rainfall was recorded in the Meghadrigedda reservoir area at 12 cm, followed by 9 cm at Gopalapatnam. Madhurawada, Waltair, and the airport area received 7-8 cm of rainfall. The director stated that Anakapalli and Vizianagaram districts also experienced heavy rainfall, and no major damage was reported from any part of the city.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, reported that an upper-air cyclonic circulation is persisting over the southeast Bay of Bengal, and a fresh weather system has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and the adjoining north Odisha. The department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain across isolated places over coastal Andhra and Yanam for the next four days, from Friday, August 7. Strong surface winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely to lash out over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema for the next two to three days.

Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and raincoats, steer clear of open beaches, drive carefully on rain-slick roads, and avoid low-lying areas prone to minor waterlogging.

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