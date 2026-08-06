Vande Bharat sleeper trains to Bengaluru & Tirupati: Visakhapatnam MP

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat has requested Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to approve or endorse Vande Bharat sleeper train services from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru and Tirupati.

The minister stated in a letter that most passengers travelling from the city to Bengaluru primarily depend on buses and also mentioned that currently 30 buses operate daily on the route. Sribharat also pointed out that the buses leave Visakhapatnam in the evening and reach Bengaluru at around 11 AM the following day, citing a strong demand that could be met by a Vande Bharat sleeper train. He stated that the introduction of a Vande Bharat sleeper train will ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers.

Sribharat concluded that the Vande Bharat sleeper train services from Tirupati and Bengaluru will highly benefit the people of North Andhra. The officials of the South Coast Railway Zone have reportedly prepared proposals based on the MP’s request and forwarded them to the railway ministry.

The MP hoped that the city would soon get Vande Bharat sleeper train services.

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