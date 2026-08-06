Visakhapatnam: PV Sindhu Lays Foundation for Multi-Sport Centre

Sportspersons in the fast-developing city of Visakhapatnam will soon have the right platform to hone their skills and prove their excellence in their choicest field.

Coming up in a sprawling two lakh square feet space in the Thotagaruvu area of Arilova in the city, PV Sindhu Centre for Sports Excellence aims to mould sportspersons into champions by offering them world-class training in disciplines such as badminton, swimming, table tennis, shooting, football, basketball, and chess.

The centre, for which the foundation stone was laid by State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, along with Olympic medallist Sindhu, will offer academics, sports science, nutritional tips besides coaching under one roof.

“The centre is my significant contribution to Indian sport, catering to the needs of the future generations,” says the 31-year-old badminton champion, calling for the support of philanthropists for her endeavour.

Though it was proposed earlier to set up a badminton academy, later it has been decided to make it a multi-sport project.

The sports centre, work on which is already underway, is likely to be operational by May 2028.

Also read: Visakhapatnam: The Story Behind Its Many Names

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu