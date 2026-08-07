The special POCSO court at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam on Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old man to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and pay a fine of Rs 25,000 for sexually assaulting a minor.

According to the police, the mother of the victim lodged a complaint in May 2024 that his son-in-law, Krishna Kumar, sexually assaulted her minor daughter when they visited his house in April 2024. The victim remained silent after the incident as Krishna Kumar threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone. However, after returning home, the girl complained of a health problem. When she was taken to a hospital, doctors said she had been assaulted.

The Mahila Police investigated the case. As the charge against Krishna Kumar was proved, the court delivered its verdict.

Also read: Mines surveyor trapped

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu