Mines Surveyor Trapped by ACB in Anakapalle Bribery Case

The ACB sleuths of the Visakhapatnam range trapped a surveyor of the AP Mines and Geology Department, Anakapalle district, on Thursday and caught him while accepting a bribe.

Based on a complaint from a person in Thummapala village in Anakapalle district, the ACB officials laid a trap. They caught the surveyor, Dadala Murali Krishna Ambedkar, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant at a vacant place behind the Office of the Mines & Geology Department, Anakapalle.

The surveyor allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from the complainant for doing an official favour. A case was registered against the surveyor.

The surveyor earlier worked in Tekkali, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Anakapalle, and Paderu, and he has been working in Anakapalle since 2025. According to the ACB officials, the surveyor was suspended in a similar case in 1988 and was later reinstated.

The ACB has urged the public to report any instance of corruption in the government departments to its notice.

Also read: Vande Bharat sleeper trains to Bengaluru & Tirupati: Visakhapatnam MP

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu