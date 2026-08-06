Visakhapatnam: Book on Quantum Mechanics Released

Written by Rapelli Sridhar, founder of the New York Achalayoga Foundation, the book ‘Quantum Mechanics Without Fundamental Consciousness’ was released by Andhra Kesari University Vice-Chancellor D V R Murthy at a function organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Visakhapatnam branch, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Murthy congratulated Dr Sridhar on writing a unique book linking the concepts of quantum mechanics with the philosophy of Achala Yoga. He said the book stands as an innovative attempt to harmonise modern science and spiritual philosophy.

Later, Dr Sridhar delivered a special lecture on the topic of ‘Quantum Management’. He explained how quantum theories can be applied in personality development, leadership qualities, organisational management, introspective consciousness and the holistic decision-making process.

Presiding over the programme, PRSI chairman M K V L Narasimham said such discussions on the integration of science, management and spirituality were very useful to society.

Society secretary A Govinda Rao and others spoke and praised the uniqueness of the book and the ideas mooted by Dr Sridhar.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu