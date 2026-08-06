7 K-Dramas Releasing in August 2026: Your Ultimate Watchlist!

This year has been a treat for K-drama fans around the world. Many new and interesting titles across different genres, like the action-filled drama Agent Kim Reactivated, the nail-biting psychological thriller Notes from the Last Row, the legendary lovers’ romance in The Perfect Crown, and the drama that will emotionally wreck you, We Are All Trying Here. This month has another fresh lineup of Korean dramas that you should consider adding to your watchlists. Here are the K-dramas releasing in August 2026!

K-Dramas Releasing in August 2026: Your Ultimate Watchlist!

1. My Bias, My Boss

This romcom tells the story of Nam Da Reum, who joins a fashion company to meet her longtime idol bias, Lee Chan, but gets assigned to the workaholic CEO, Kang Ha Gi. While working under the CEO, Da Reum becomes his favourite employee, and she is caught in the middle between her conflicting feelings about the men she’s working with.

OTT: Viki

Streaming now

2. Our Sticky Love

Go Eun Sae, a prosecutor, wakes up from a major accident with amnesia and meets Jang Tae Ha, a former gangster-turned-boxing coach, who claims to be her boyfriend. However, Tae Ha’s former boss is searching for the prosecutor for revenge.

OTT: Netflix

Streaming from: August 7

3. Flex X Cop Season 2

The second season brings a new partner for Jin Yi Soo, a chaebol heir-turned-detective who uses his wealth like a cheat code when an investigation reaches a dead end. Veteran detective Joo Hye Ra joins this new season, who is dubbed the devil instructor at the police academy. These two bicker their way into a strong partnership as they take down criminals like never before.

OTT: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 7

4. A Trap Called Desire

This revenge drama revolves around Go Eun Seol, whose life is destroyed after being framed for murder. The story follows her fight to reclaim her fate.

OTT: KBS2

Streaming from: August 10

5. OK, Let’s Get Divorced

Baek Mi Young and Ji Won Ho are a married couple who run a wedding dress shop together and decide to put an end to their exhausting marriage.

OTT: KBS Drama

Streaming from: August 19

6. Mousetrap

Je Moon Jae is a reclusive writer who wakes up one day to find his identity stolen by a man known as ‘The Rat.’ Moon Jae must now team up with a ruthless loan shark, No Ja, to reclaim his life.

OTT: Netflix

Streaming from: August 28

7. Four Hands, Two Sonatas

Kang Pi O is an elite and prodigal pianist who has spent his life on the path to perfection. Lee Jun Young, on the other hand, is a late-blooming talent, trying to make his dream come true, despite the harsh conditions at home. These two pianists become intertwined through their shared passion for the keys and form a complex rivalry, as they navigate the turbulent waters of life.

OTT: tvN, Netflix

Streaming from: August 29

Whichever one you pick, August 2026 promises no shortage of great K-drama options to keep you hooked. So, what are you waiting for? Clear your calendars, gather your favourite munchies, and start binge-watching these series!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more K-drama updates!