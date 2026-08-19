Water crisis unlikely in Vizag, says Lokesh

State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has made it clear that there will be no water crisis in Visakhapatnam because of data centres.

Answering a query raised by Jana Sena MLA Nagamadhavi in the Assembly on the provision of water and power to the data centres in and around Visakhapatnam, Lokesh, while giving details of the water and power requirements for the existing and the proposed data centres, said water from the Polavaram project would cater to the needs of Visakhapatnam.

Strongly condemning the campaign that Visakhapatnam would face a severe water crisis once data centres came up, Lokesh called upon everyone to counter the misleading propaganda.

Underlining the necessity of AI-based data centres for the digital economy, the IT minister observed that water consumption can be reduced by using the modern cooling technology. He also said that separate pipelines would be laid for data centres.

Lokesh further said that no environmental laws were violated in the sanction of data centres.

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