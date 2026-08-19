AU Students Observe Assembly Session at Speaker's Invite

About 30 students of the Political Science and Public Administration Department of Andhra University, led by the Head of the Department, P. Premanandam, watched the Assembly proceedings on Wednesday. The students visited the Assembly at the invitation of Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Premanandam said State politics and legislative bodies were part of the lessons, and the visit served as a practical experience for the students. He said the programme was successful with the cooperation extended by Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar, Registrar K. Rambabu, Rector Pulipati King and Arts College Principal J. Ravi.

The students watched the Assembly proceedings for 35 minutes. Professor Premanandam felicitated Ayyannapatrudu on the occasion. Visakha South MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas hailed the university for the initiative. Assistant Professors of the Department, K. Satyanarayana, Departmental faculty T. Nagaraju and G. Priyanka also participated in the programme.