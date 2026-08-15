AU Signs MoU with SkillDesire Technologies to Boost Student Skills

With the aim of honing the skills of students and making them job-ready, Andhra University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SkillDesire Technologies Private Limited, an ed-tech company. As part of the agreement, the two institutions will work towards providing opportunities for students through skill-based training, internships, online courses, and faculty development programmes.

The MoU was signed and exchanged by representatives of both institutions on Friday in the presence of AU Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor suggested that the representatives of SkillDesire be a part of the rural programme being implemented by AU and provide cooperation in imparting various skills to rural students. Faculty Dean K. Rajendra Prasad, Outreach Dean K. Ramasudha, Associate Deans P. Venkata Rao and K. V. Ramana, SkillDesire Director M. Srikanth and others were present.

The main objective of the MoU is to ensure technical and practical skills among students in line with the current competitive job market. The two organisations will work to further broaden the employment opportunities by linking knowledge learnt in the classroom with the industry needs.

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