Andhra University Holds Anti-Ragging Awareness Rally

As part of a campaign to keep Andhra University free from ragging, an awareness rally was taken out on Wednesday. Holding placards, students took out a rally from the AU Administration Building to the Science College Principal’s Office, Arts College Principal’s Office, Pharmacy College Principal’s Office, and Law College. Later, they took a pledge against ragging.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar, who flagged off the rally, said: “We are working towards keeping Andhra University free from ragging. Students who are new to the university can interact with each other, but they should not cross the line. This campaign has been launched to create awareness among the students against ragging”. He advised senior students to be aware of the strict laws against ragging and act accordingly.

“Strict steps are being taken to completely eradicate ragging at the university, college and department levels. Special committees are continuously working on it,” said the V-C. He suggested that the department heads should pay special attention to ensure there are no incidents at the department level. Registrar K. Rambabu, Governing Board members V. Valli Kumari and R. Padmasree, Principals, Deans, hostel wardens, Heads of Departments, professors, AU students, students of affiliated colleges, NCC and NSS volunteers participated in the rally.