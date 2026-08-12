Rs 335 Crore Flyover Approved for Visakhapatnam Port

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has approved an internal flyover project worth Rs 335 crore for the Visakhapatnam Port Authority to improve cargo evacuation, streamline movement, and reduce traffic congestion within the port premises.

The project, approved by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, was appraised by the Delegated Investment Board (DIB) chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The minister stated that the project would remove a critical bottleneck at Visakhapatnam port, improving cargo movement speed and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

The proposed 3.584 km elevated corridor will connect Convent Junction with the Dock Area in Visakhapatnam and will separate the road and rail traffic within the port. The project will minimise delays at the nine major railway level crossings, which currently see about 18 gate closures a day. It will also include associated civil and electrical works, safety installations, utility shifting, and five years of maintenance.

The project will be slated for completion within 30 months of commencement.

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